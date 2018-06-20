Pressure from China will not stop Taiwan from reaching out to world: President Tsai

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Speaking in front of 30 young people from the U.S. and Canada Wednesday, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) assured them that Taiwan, despite facing China’s constant attempts to isolate the country, would maintain cooperation and dialogue with international society.

“The greater the external pressure, the stronger the determination of Taiwan to reach out (to the world),” said President Tsai, referring to Beijing’s deliberate efforts to both diplomatically and economically isolate Taiwan and belittle the country.

President Tsai met with the participants of the Mosaic Taiwan Program, an annual program run by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), on Wednesday morning at the Presidential Office.

The program, initiated in 2014, aims to reinforce North Americans’ understanding of Taiwan as well as strengthen relations between Taiwan, the U.S., and Canada through interactions of young talent during their stay in the country, according to MOFA.

Addressing the participants who are either students or graduates from reputable academic institutions in North America, the president said Taiwan is willing to share its experiences and make contributions through actively engaging in cooperation and dialogue with the world.

Participants of the Mosaic Taiwan program usually have backgrounds in law, politics, economics, and international affairs, with some having practical experience in government or the private sector, said MOFA.