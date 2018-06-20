South Sudan's warring leaders set to meet face to face

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — South Sudan's warring leaders are set to meet face-to-face for the first time in almost two years on Wednesday amid efforts to end a five-year civil war.

Opposition leader Riek Machar has arrived in the capital of neighboring Ethiopia, which invited him and South Sudan President Salva Kiir to meet as international pressure grows to end a conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people.

A Kiir spokesman has said "anything that brings peace in South Sudan is wanted."

Machar fled South Sudan after new fighting erupted in the capital in July 2016, ending a brief attempt at peace in which he returned to his role as Kiir's deputy.

Wednesday's meeting will be mediated by the East African regional bloc that has led several rounds of failed peace talks.