Taichung World Flora Expo to Highlight Taichung New Values

Wind turbines of Taiwan Power Company in Gaomei Wetlands. (Photo: Business Wire)

Under the theme “Rediscover Green, Nature and People,” Mayor Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) of Taichung City redefines Gross National Product (GNP) with “Green Productivity,” “Nature Sustainability,” and “People with Greenability” to highlight the three major characteristics in modern Taichung.

As the second largest city in Taiwan, Taichung City has conducted several projects such as river improvement and old city renovation in recent years. The government aims to introduce international visitors a brand new friendly city through the upcoming flora exposition, which will feature three values:

Green Productivity

The “New Five Agricultural Policy,” which is currently Taichung’s main policy on developing agriculture, covering aspects of farmers, farm villages, agricultural industry, and agricultural products. The policy has established an Agricultural Development Fund to encourage younger generation to engage in agricultural industry and bring in new technologies to agricultural production system while promoting tourism in farm villages.

The flora expo’s Waipu Park Area, for example, will be transformed into an international agricultural and creative park after the end of the affair. In the future, the new park will build an international floral marketing platform and hold the 2020 Orchid Conference.

Nature Sustainability

The Gaomei Wetlands, which occupies 300 hectares of wetland in Qingshui District of Taichung, is home to diverse species including 135 kinds of birds and 30 kinds of crabs. The Taichung City Government has divided the wetlands into Core Zone, Buffer Zone, and Sustainability Zone to preserve the wetland ecosystem.

People with Greenability

The Rainbow Village, which has been listed as one of the world’s top destinations by Lonely Planet last year, is a veteran community-turned art village in southern Taichung. The community was originally to be demolished in 2010 but preserved in the end after the former resident Huang Yung-fu (黃永阜) started to paint all kinds of characters and animals on the village’s walls and grounds, turning the community into a tourist attraction today.

