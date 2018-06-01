Taiwan university team sees research published in US journal

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A team from the Department of Chemistry at National Tsing Hua University in Hsinchu has seen its work on the preservation of proteins in low temperatures being credited by a leading academic journal in the United States, reports said Wednesday.

The research by Professor Chiang Yun-wei (江昀緯) and his Ph.D. student Kuo Yun-hsuan (郭雲軒) could be helpful toward preserving humans during a century-long trip into space, the Liberty Times reported.

It was the first research by a Taiwanese team to be published by the journal of the American Chemical Society, ACS Central Science, according to the newspaper.

The results of their work amounted to a major step forward on the way to learn how a human body would react to low temperatures and be able to return to normal without suffering too much damage, reports said.

The article was published by ACS Central Science under the title “Slow Dynamics around a Protein and Its Coupling to Solvents.”

Used in the experiments was Taiwan’s only saturation transfer electron spin resonance (ST-ESR) equipment, valued at more than NT$400 million (US$13.2 million), the Liberty Times reported.

The research also turned existing notions upside down that water dominated proteins, as the team’s work revealed that some elements of proteins could escape control by water, the report said.

Chiang praised Kuo, who graduated from Tsing Hua last year and was now doing his military service, as one of the few experts in the use of ST-ESR technology, which was leading him to achieve innovative results.