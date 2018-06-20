Taichung Metro Green Line in central Taiwan intensifies testing ahead of trial operation at year-end 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Taichung Transportation Bureau said that Taichung Metro’s Green Line, which will use driverless autonomous trains in the future, is undergoing intense testing in preparation for the start of trial operation at the end of this year, according to the bureau's news release on Wednesday.

Taichung Transportation Bureau Director-General Wang Yi-chuan (王義川) said that when the Green Line is in operation, it will be the second unmanned metro line in the country after Taipei Metro’s Wenhu Line (Brown Line).

Wang said the Green Line adopts the most advanced Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) technology, which makes use of the telecommunications between the train and track equipment for traffic management. According to SmartRailWorld.com, the advantage of a CBTC system is its ability to allow trains to operate safely at much closer headways.

Autonomous driving is a global trend, and self-driving metro trains, which give passengers smoother and more comfortable riding experience than is possible in regular manned trains, are the best example, he added.

Taichung Metro’s Green Line is 16.71 kilometers in length, Wang said, adding that the line has 18 stations and connects the Beitun Deport and the Taichung High Speed Rail Station.

(photo provided Taichung Metro Corporation/CNA)