Photo of the Day: Spanish artist MURONE's mural in Kaohsiung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Photos of a vibrant, abstract mural spray-painted on a building in Taiwan's southern city of Kaohsiung were posted on the Arcade Art Gallery website yesterday (June 19).

The person behind the work is Spanish artist Iker Muro (39), who goes by the pseudonym MURONE. Muro is a Spanish word meaning "wall" and there never was a more accurate name for a muralist and illustrator who spends most of his time painting walls with an immaculate style, sometimes covering whole facades of buildings.

Muro started out as a child drawing in his notebook during class, but soon moved to different disciplines including graffiti, graphic design, acrylic painting, prints, and many more. Today, he has established an international presence with artworks displayed on buildings around London, Los Angeles, Miami and Vancouver to name a few.



(Photo by Pac [黃思強])

For his pieces, Murone is always seeking a balance between design and art, and all of his murals are inspired by his numerous trips in different countries. He also draws inspiration from the city he is painting, as can been seen in the ying yang reference in the case of the Kaohsiung mural.

The work was commissioned by the Arcade Art Gallery and was funded by the Kaohsiung Lingya District Office as part of an ongoing program which brings artists to create murals in the city. It took Muro 7 days to complete the mural.



(Photo by Pac [黃思強])



(Photo by Pac [黃思強])



(Photo by Pac [黃思強])



(Photo by Pac [黃思強])



(Photo by Pac [黃思強])



(Photo by Pac [黃思強])

(Photo by Pac [黃思強])



(Photo by Pac [黃思強])



(Photo by Pac [黃思強])

For those wanting to see the mural up close, it is located at No. 24, Xingren Road, Lingya District, Kaohsiung City, 802.