AETOSWire Launches Its Innovative Press Video Service

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2018--, the news distribution arm of News Services Group and the exclusive representative of Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, in the MENA region, launched the innovative that transforms textual press releases into a less than 60-Seconds Animated Press Video.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180620005113/en/

To keep pace with the ever-evolving and advancing communications landscape, AETOSWire always aim to anticipate the future needs of its clients and stakeholders. The Press Video is one of the latest services launched by AETOSWire along with a few most sought-after communication services, like the Audio Alerts for Journalists, to mark its 10 years in the industry.

The Press Video came about as a response to the influx of press releases on various media outlets, whereby clients’ messages would get lost in the mound of press releases. With thousands of news available online, clients have to wonder how they can capture and maintain the interest of their target audiences.

The is intended to accompany and complement the press releases although it can also be utilized as a standalone tool for communication. It is a creative and artful way of converting press release content into a brief animated video.

Mr. Tony AbiHanna, President and CEO of NSG and AETOSWire explained, “We have always strived to be the leader and trailblazer in the communications industry in the MEA region. Now we are introducing another service that would change the way audiences view and share press releases. Imagine your press release converted into a less than 60-SecondsPress Video through animation and motion graphics while utilizing your exact wordings and multimedia assets.”

He added, “With the Press Video, we give press releases the extra boost to catch the interest of audiences and enforce recall of the message. Moreover, it augments the possibilities for clients’ press releases to be picked-up by the media, engaged in, and shared on social media. This snowballs into amplifying the coverage and increasing exponentially the ROI.”

The Press Video takes only 24 hours to create, so it can be distributed together with the press release.

To view the Press Videos, please visit the AETOSWire dedicated Press Video Newsroom or YouTube Channel.

*Source:

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180620005113/en/

CONTACT: AETOSWire

Zyra Tarrosa, +97145577007

Head of PR

pr@aetoswire.com

KEYWORD: UNITED ARAB EMIRATES MIDDLE EAST

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY INTERNET SOFTWARE AUDIO/VIDEO PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CONSULTING COMMUNICATIONS PUBLIC RELATIONS/INVESTOR RELATIONS PUBLISHING

SOURCE: AETOSWire

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/20/2018 03:00 AM/DISC: 06/20/2018 03:00 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180620005113/en