Self-identification as 'Chinese' on the decline in Hong Kong

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A recent opinion poll carried out by Hong Kong University’s Public Opinion Programme (POP) revealed that people living in Hong Kong who self-identify as primarily “Hong Kongers” (香港人) is the highest it has been since 2016, reflecting the largest demographic of those surveyed at 40.7 percent.



The other main categories in the survey consisted of “Hong Konger in China” (中國的香港人) with 26.8 percent, “Chinese in Hong Kong” (香港的中國人) with 12 percent, and “Chinese” (中國人) with 17 percent.



(Image from HKU)

Observers suggest that the crackdown on the democratic movement in Hong Kong is generating a dissonance between Hong Kongers and China, resulting in an increase in those self-identifying as primarily Hong Kongers.



The survey was conducted by random polling of 1001 Hong Kong citizens by telephone during the period from June 4 to June 7.

Some interesting findings of the survey include:

Among Hong Kong citizens aged 18 to 29 years old, only 3.6 percent self-identify as “Chinese” in a broad sense.

If the total respondents strength of identity is presented as an absolute rating on a scale of one to ten, then the overall strength of identity of respondents as citizens of the People’s Republic of China appears to be on a steady decline.

The survey shows a "strength of identity" rating as PRC citizens as 5.85 out of 10. The highest “strength of identity as a PRC citizen” rating has ever been was 7.3 out of 10 which occurred in the summer of 2007.



Meanwhile the strength of identity as a Hong Konger rose to its highest rating ever at 8.54 out of 10.



(Image from HKU)



The results of the full survey are organized in quite a few different ways, which can be examined at the HKU Public Opinion Programme website.