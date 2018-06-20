No clear plan yet on how to reunite parents with children

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families shows part of a shelter used
Protesters stand outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing center in El Paso, Texas, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (Ivan Pierre Aguirr
U.S. Border Patrol agents watch as they take photos and video of the crowd protesting outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families shows beds at the shelter us
MCALLEN, Texas (AP) — Trump administration officials say they haven't yet figured out how to reunite the thousands of children separated from their families at the border.
The separations are a result of a zero-tolerance policy adopted in May by the Department of Justice in which anyone caught entering the U.S. illegally is criminally prosecuted.
Homeland Security officials say there are some methods parents can use to try to find their children: hotlines to call and an email address for those seeking information. But advocates say the system is filled with obstacles.
An attorney for the Texas Civil Rights Project says some of the adults detained are illiterate and federal representatives won't give any information if a child has been transferred out of a government shelter — including if the child has been deported.