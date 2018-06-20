Tigo Awarded Patent for Flex MLPE Platform

LOS GATOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2018--Tigo®, pioneer of the Smart Modular Flex MLPE platform, today announced that it has been granted its most important and industry strategic hardware patent applying to the smart technology used in its flexible module-level power electronics ( Flex MLPE ) within solar junction boxes. Tigo’s connection box with reliable and inexpensive contacts for solar modules is now patented to enable the use of multiple types of passive and active covers for different functionalities in the junction box. To learn more, Tigo will be displaying its Flex MLPE during Intersolar Munich 2018 from June 20th – 22nd with multiple OEM and distribution partners.

The Flex MLPE's contacts within the junction box allow for high current, exposure to extreme elements, and interchangeable covers. (Photo: Business Wire)

U.S. Patent 9,991,843 is Tigo’s 56th patent issued by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, with 23 patents still pending. The Flex MLPE's contacts within the junction box allow for high current, exposure to extreme elements, and interchangeable covers. Tigo's other patents relate to reduced field buildup, enhanced efficiency power supply, module-level monitoring, Rapid Shutdown, solar optimization, string combing, and more.

“This patent – combined with our others - is further evidence of Tigo’s determination to dominate in the MLPE industry with competitive solar optimization, monitoring, and safety capabilities,” says Danny Eizips, VP of Hardware at Tigo. “This latest one puts Tigo and all our partners in a strategic position to lead in cost-effective integrated and retrofit/add-on solutions.”

Tigo has positioned itself with a first-to-market advantage to bring MLPE to its existing tier 1 partners with module and inverter manufacturers that include the biggest brands in the industry. To learn more, Tigo will display the TS4 covers of its Flex MLPE Platform during Intersolar Munich 2018 from June 20th – 22nd with multiple partners including SMA (Booth B3.210), BayWa (Booth A3.179-180), IBC Solar (Booth A3.579-680), JA Solar (A2.480), Krannich (A3.390-480), Luxor (A1.190), and more.

About Tigo Energy, Inc.

Tigo is a Silicon Valley company founded in 2007 by a team of experienced technologists. Combining a unique systems-level approach with expertise in semiconductors, power electronics, and solar energy, the Tigo team developed the first-generation Smart Module Optimizer technology for the solar industry. Tigo's vision is to leverage integrated and retrofitted Flex MLPE (module-level power electronics) and communications technology to drive the cost of solar electricity down. By partnering with tier 1 module and inverter manufacturers in the industry, Tigo is able to focus on its key innovation with the smartest TS4 modular platform and leverage the broader ecosystem. Tigo has operations in the USA, Latin America, Caribbean, Europe, Japan, China, Australia and the Middle East. Learn more atwww.tigoenergy.com.

