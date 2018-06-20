  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBN--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/06/20 13:41
BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Gennett Cin 70 264 36 89 .337
FFreeman Atl 72 276 46 92 .333
Kemp LAD 70 223 32 73 .327
Almora ChC 65 206 38 67 .325
Markakis Atl 72 284 43 92 .324
BCrawford SF 70 248 31 78 .315
Martinez StL 65 242 32 76 .314
Arenado Col 67 254 47 79 .311
Dickerson Pit 67 258 32 78 .302
Votto Cin 71 255 36 77 .302
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 19; Albies, Atlanta, 16; Story, Colorado, 16; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 16; FFreeman, Atlanta, 15; Villanueva, San Diego, 15; Desmond, Colorado, 15; 6 tied at 14.

Runs Batted In

Story, Colorado, 56; Suarez, Cincinnati, 53; FFreeman, Atlanta, 49; Gennett, Cincinnati, 48; Rizzo, Chicago, 47; JBaez, Chicago, 46; Arenado, Colorado, 45; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 45; TShaw, Milwaukee, 45; 3 tied at 44.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 10-3; Lester, Chicago, 8-2; Wacha, St. Louis, 8-2; Nola, Philadelphia, 8-2; Newcomb, Atlanta, 8-2; Stratton, San Francisco, 8-4; Mikolas, St. Louis, 7-2; Suter, Milwaukee, 7-4; Godley, Arizona, 7-5; Stripling, Los Angeles, 6-1.