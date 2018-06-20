  1. Home
BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/06/20 13:39
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Altuve Hou 75 299 47 102 .341
Betts Bos 55 211 55 71 .336
Segura Sea 70 292 52 98 .336
Trout LAA 74 257 60 86 .335
Brantley Cle 61 250 37 80 .320
MDuffy TB 58 230 20 73 .317
JMartinez Bos 70 265 46 84 .317
Rosario Min 69 275 51 87 .316
Simmons LAA 63 231 34 72 .312
Castellanos Det 71 290 36 89 .307
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 23; JMartinez, Boston, 22; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 21; KDavis, Oakland, 20; Gallo, Texas, 18; Cruz, Seattle, 18; Judge, New York, 18; Betts, Boston, 18; MMachado, Baltimore, 18; Stanton, New York, 17.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 55; Haniger, Seattle, 54; MMachado, Baltimore, 53; KDavis, Oakland, 49; Trout, Los Angeles, 48; EEscobar, Minnesota, 48; 6 tied at 47.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 10-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 10-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 9-4; Morton, Houston, 8-1; GCole, Houston, 8-1; Happ, Toronto, 8-3; Porcello, Boston, 8-3; McCullers, Houston, 8-3.