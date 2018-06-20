AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2018--TomTom ( TOM2 ) Telematics has been named 2018 European Fleet Telematics Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan. Its recent innovations in connected car and fleet management were both cited as crucial factors behind the decision.

Frost & Sullivan names TomTom Telematics as 'Fleet Telematics Company of the Year' (Photo: Business Wire)

The global business growth consultancy praises TomTom Telematics for “developing diversified solutions” that “ensure optimum driver efficiency and help maximize operational cost savings for clients”.

Special recognition was given to two of TomTom Telematics’ ground-breaking solutions: its connected car services for leasing and rental companies, and its recently overhauled WEBFLEET fleet management system.

“The success of TomTom Telematics is a direct result of its efforts to align products and associated services with the delivery of an exceptional end-customer experience,” said Sailesh Mohan , Senior Research Analyst, Frost & Sullivan.

“TomTom’s open, cloud-based telematics platform can underpin a wealth of smart mobility solutions and offers significant opportunities for scalability and customization. With an on-going commitment to innovation and dependability, the company is experiencing an impressive growth trajectory in the European fleet telematics industry.”

TomTom Telematics connected car services provide owners of multi-branded fleets with a centralized view of all their vehicle data, bringing benefits to a wide range of sectors, including leasing and rental and at the same time delivering driver applications to make the life of drivers just that bit easier.

The company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)solution,WEBFLEET, was significantly enhanced this year. Now equipped with customization capabilities and updated architecture, it can develop core features and connected partner applications even faster.

Thomas Schmidt, Managing Director, TomTom Telematics, added: “We are delighted to have been recognized by such a prestigious awards programme. The continued development of our service platform – and investments in our wider product portfolio – sets us apart in our ability to deliver value, efficiency improvements, and bottom line savings, to commercial fleet owners and car service providers.”

About TomTom TomTom created the easy-to-use navigation device, one of the most influential inventions of all time. Since then, we have grown from a start-up, into a global technology company.

We design and develop innovative navigation products, software and services, that power hundreds of millions of applications across the globe. This includes industry-leading location-based and mapmaking technologies, embedded automotive navigation solutions; portable navigation devices and apps, and the most advanced telematics fleet management and connected car services.

Combining our own R&D expertise with business and technology partnerships, we continue to shape the future, leading the way with autonomous driving, smart mobility and smarter cities.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 37 countries, we offer advanced digital maps that cover 142 countries, and our hyper-detailed and real-time TomTom Traffic information service reaches more than five billion people in 69 countries.

To read our story, visit www.tomtom.com

TomTom Telematics is a Business Unit of TomTom dedicated to fleet management, vehicle telematics and connected car services. WEBFLEET is a Software-as-a-Service solution, used by small to large businesses to improve vehicle performance, save fuel, support drivers and increase overall fleet efficiency. In addition, TomTom Telematics provides services for the insurance, rental and leasing industries, car importers and companies that address businesses as well as consumers.

TomTom Telematics is one of the world’s leading telematics solution providers with more than 826,000 subscriptions worldwide. The company services drivers in more than 60 countries, giving them the industry’s strongest local support network and widest range of sector-specific third-party applications and integrations. Our customers benefit every day from the high standards of confidentiality, integrity and availability of our ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified service, re-audited in November 2017.

For further information, please visit telematics.tomtom.com

About Frost & Sullivan Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants.

Our Growth Partnership supports clients by addressing these opportunities and incorporating two key elements driving visionary innovation: The Integrated Value Proposition and The Partnership Infrastructure.

The Integrated Value Proposition provides support to our clients throughout all phases of their journey to visionary innovation, including research, analysis, strategy, vision, innovation and implementation.

The Partnership Infrastructure is entirely unique as it constructs the foundation upon which visionary innovation becomes possible, including Frost & Sullivan’s 360-degree research, comprehensive industry coverage, career best practices as well as our global footprint of more than 40 offices.

For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organisation prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies?

