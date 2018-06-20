|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|48
|22
|.686
|—
|Boston
|49
|25
|.662
|1
|Tampa Bay
|34
|39
|.466
|15½
|Toronto
|33
|39
|.458
|16
|Baltimore
|20
|51
|.282
|28½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|39
|33
|.542
|—
|Detroit
|36
|38
|.486
|4
|Minnesota
|32
|37
|.464
|5½
|Chicago
|24
|48
|.333
|15
|Kansas City
|22
|51
|.301
|17½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|49
|26
|.653
|—
|Seattle
|46
|27
|.630
|2
|Los Angeles
|39
|35
|.527
|9½
|Oakland
|37
|36
|.507
|11
|Texas
|31
|44
|.413
|18
___
|Monday's Games
Washington 5, N.Y. Yankees 3, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 2, 2nd game
Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 2
Houston 5, Tampa Bay 4
Texas 6, Kansas City 3
Arizona 7, L.A. Angels 4
|Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 2
Washington 9, Baltimore 7
Atlanta 11, Toronto 4
Cincinnati 9, Detroit 5
Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Minnesota 6, Boston 2
Tampa Bay 2, Houston 1
Texas 4, Kansas City 1
L.A. Angels 5, Arizona 4
Oakland 4, San Diego 2, 10 innings
|Wednesday's Games
Detroit (Fulmer 3-5) at Cincinnati (Mahle 5-6), 12:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Sanchez 3-0) at Toronto (Happ 8-3), 12:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 2-4) at Cleveland (Kluber 10-3), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 3-1) at San Diego (Ross 5-4), 3:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 2-8) at Washington (Gonzalez 6-3), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 6-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Loaisiga 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Price 8-4) at Minnesota (Lynn 4-5), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 1-2) at Houston (Morton 8-1), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Bibens-Dirkx 0-1) at Kansas City (Junis 5-7), 8:15 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.