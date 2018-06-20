|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|43
|29
|.597
|—
|Washington
|39
|32
|.549
|3½
|Philadelphia
|38
|33
|.535
|4½
|New York
|31
|39
|.443
|11
|Miami
|29
|45
|.392
|15
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|43
|30
|.589
|—
|Chicago
|41
|29
|.586
|½
|St. Louis
|38
|33
|.535
|4
|Pittsburgh
|36
|37
|.493
|7
|Cincinnati
|27
|45
|.375
|15½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|40
|32
|.556
|—
|Los Angeles
|38
|34
|.528
|2
|San Francisco
|36
|38
|.486
|5
|Colorado
|35
|38
|.479
|5½
|San Diego
|34
|40
|.459
|7
___
|Monday's Games
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Washington 5, N.Y. Yankees 3, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 2, 2nd game
Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 1, Milwaukee 0
N.Y. Mets 12, Colorado 2
Arizona 7, L.A. Angels 4
Miami 5, San Francisco 4
|Tuesday's Games
L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 1st game
Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 2
St. Louis 7, Philadelphia 6
Washington 9, Baltimore 7
Atlanta 11, Toronto 4
Cincinnati 9, Detroit 5
Chicago Cubs 2, L.A. Dodgers 1, 2nd game, 10 innings
Colorado 10, N.Y. Mets 8
San Francisco 6, Miami 3
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Oakland at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Detroit (Fulmer 3-5) at Cincinnati (Mahle 5-6), 12:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Sanchez 3-0) at Toronto (Happ 8-3), 12:37 p.m.
St. Louis (Wacha 8-2) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 5-5), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 6-1) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 8-2), 2:20 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 3-1) at San Diego (Ross 5-4), 3:40 p.m.
Miami (Urena 2-8) at San Francisco (Holland 4-7), 3:45 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 2-8) at Washington (Gonzalez 6-3), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Suter 7-4) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 5-4), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-2) at Colorado (Bettis 5-1), 8:40 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.