BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/20 12:34
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 7 4 .636
Washington 7 5 .583 ½
Atlanta 6 6 .500
New York 4 6 .400
Chicago 3 8 .273 4
Indiana 1 11 .083
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 9 2 .818
Phoenix 10 3 .769
Seattle 8 4 .667
Dallas 5 5 .500
Minnesota 5 6 .455 4
Las Vegas 4 9 .308 6

___

Tuesday's Games

Washington 88, Chicago 60

New York 79, Atlanta 72

Las Vegas 89, Seattle 77

Minnesota 91, Dallas 83

Los Angeles 74, Indiana 55

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Connecticut at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Indiana at Seattle, 10 p.m.<