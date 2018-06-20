Tuesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Seattle 100 000 100—2 2 0 New York 100 040 11x—7 11 1

Gonzales, Rumbelow (7) and Zunino; German, Cole (8) and G.Sanchez. W_German 2-4. L_Gonzales 7-4. HRs_Seattle, Cruz (18). New York, Hicks (10), Torres (14), Andujar (9), Stanton (17).

___

Chicago 100 000 002—3 8 1 Cleveland 040 000 20x—6 9 3

Rodon, Rondon (7), Cedeno (8) and Narvaez; Clevinger, Ramirez (8), McAllister (9), Allen (9) and Gomes. W_Clevinger 6-2. L_Rodon 0-2. Sv_Allen (15).

___

Texas 022 000 000—4 12 1 Kansas City 000 010 000—1 4 1

Hamels, Diekman (8), Kela (9) and Chirinos; Hammel, T.Hill (6), Maurer (7), B.Smith (8) and S.Perez. W_Hamels 4-6. L_Hammel 2-8. Sv_Kela (17).

___

Boston 000 001 010—2 8 1 Minnesota 000 002 04x—6 5 1

Sale, R.Scott (8), Kelly (8), Velazquez (8) and Leon; Berrios, Hildenberger (7), Duke (8), Rodney (9) and Garver. W_Duke 3-2. L_R.Scott 0-1. HRs_Boston, Devers (12).

___

Tampa Bay 010 000 010—2 8 0 Houston 001 000 000—1 5 0

Snell, Stanek (8), Alvarado (9), Romo (9) and Ramos, Sucre; Verlander, Rondon (7), Peacock (8) and Stassi. W_Snell 9-4. L_Rondon 1-2. Sv_Romo (4). HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron (16).

___

INTERLEAGUE Baltimore 002 211 001—7 7 0 Washington 010 040 40x—9 14 0

Hess, Castro (5), Givens (6), T.Scott (7), Wright Jr. (7) and Ca.Joseph; J.Rodriguez, Miller (6), K.Herrera (8), Doolittle (9) and Kieboom. W_Miller 5-0. L_T.Scott 0-1. Sv_Doolittle (19). HRs_Baltimore, Rickard (5), Mancini (9), Peterson (2). Washington, Turner (8).

___

Atlanta 040 130 012—11 14 0 Toronto 010 120 000— 4 8 1

Soroka, Moylan (5), S.Freeman (6), Biddle (9) and Flowers; J.Garcia, D.Barnes (4), Biagini (5), Guilmet (7), Loup (9) and Maile. W_S.Freeman 2-3. L_J.Garcia 2-6. HRs_Atlanta, Culberson (4), Camargo (7).

___

Detroit 000 000 005—5 9 0 Cincinnati 004 103 10x—9 13 0

Boyd, Saupold (5), VerHagen (6), B.Farmer (7) and Greiner; Romano, D.Hernandez (8), W.Peralta (9), Floro (9) and Barnhart. W_Romano 4-7. L_Boyd 4-5. HRs_Cincinnati, Hamilton (3), Votto (7).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Los Angeles 100 001 002—4 6 0 Chicago 020 100 000—3 8 0

Maeda, Liberatore (4), Hudson (5), Alexander (6), Garcia (7), Edward Paredes (8), Jansen (9) and Yasmani Grandal, Austin Barnes; Chatwood, Steve Cishek (6), R.Rosario (6), Strop (7), Wilson (9) and Gimenez. W_Edward Paredes 2-0. L_Wilson 1-2. Sv_Jansen (18). HRs_Los Angeles, Pederson (9).

___

St. Louis 001 010 401—7 8 1 Philadelphia 101 110 020—6 9 0

Weaver, Brebbia (6), Holland (7), Gomber (8), J.Hicks (8) and Molina; Velasquez, Hunter (7), Rios (8), Dominguez (9) and Alfaro. W_J.Hicks 3-1. L_Dominguez 1-1. HRs_St. Louis, Wong (5), Carpenter (12), Pham (12). Philadelphia, Herrera (11), Santana (11).

___

Milwaukee 201 000 000—3 9 1 Pittsburgh 000 000 110—2 5 0

F.Peralta, Jennings (7), Jeffress (7), Knebel (9) and Pina; Taillon, Glasnow (6), E.Santana (8), Crick (9) and Cervelli. W_F.Peralta 2-0. L_Taillon 4-6. Sv_Knebel (7). HRs_Milwaukee, Aguilar (14). Pittsburgh, Marte (9).

___

Los Angeles 000 001 000 0—1 9 0 Chicago 000 000 100 1—2 8 0

(10 innings)

R.Hill, Goeddel (7), Fields (8), Edward Paredes (9), Stewart (10) and Austin Barnes, Yasmani Grandal; Montgomery, Bass (7), R.Rosario (8), Steve Cishek (9), Hancock (10), Zastryzny (10) and Willson Contreras. W_Zastryzny 1-0. L_Stewart 0-1. HRs_Chicago, Schwarber (13).