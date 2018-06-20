Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Seattle
|100
|000
|100—2
|2
|0
|New York
|100
|040
|11x—7
|11
|1
Gonzales, Rumbelow (7) and Zunino; German, Cole (8) and G.Sanchez. W_German 2-4. L_Gonzales 7-4. HRs_Seattle, Cruz (18). New York, Hicks (10), Torres (14), Andujar (9), Stanton (17).
___
|Chicago
|100
|000
|002—3
|8
|1
|Cleveland
|040
|000
|20x—6
|9
|3
Rodon, Rondon (7), Cedeno (8) and Narvaez; Clevinger, Ramirez (8), McAllister (9), Allen (9) and Gomes. W_Clevinger 6-2. L_Rodon 0-2. Sv_Allen (15).
___
|Texas
|022
|000
|000—4
|12
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|000—1
|4
|1
Hamels, Diekman (8), Kela (9) and Chirinos; Hammel, T.Hill (6), Maurer (7), B.Smith (8) and S.Perez. W_Hamels 4-6. L_Hammel 2-8. Sv_Kela (17).
___
|Boston
|000
|001
|010—2
|8
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|002
|04x—6
|5
|1
Sale, R.Scott (8), Kelly (8), Velazquez (8) and Leon; Berrios, Hildenberger (7), Duke (8), Rodney (9) and Garver. W_Duke 3-2. L_R.Scott 0-1. HRs_Boston, Devers (12).
___
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|010—2
|8
|0
|Houston
|001
|000
|000—1
|5
|0
Snell, Stanek (8), Alvarado (9), Romo (9) and Ramos, Sucre; Verlander, Rondon (7), Peacock (8) and Stassi. W_Snell 9-4. L_Rondon 1-2. Sv_Romo (4). HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron (16).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Baltimore
|002
|211
|001—7
|7
|0
|Washington
|010
|040
|40x—9
|14
|0
Hess, Castro (5), Givens (6), T.Scott (7), Wright Jr. (7) and Ca.Joseph; J.Rodriguez, Miller (6), K.Herrera (8), Doolittle (9) and Kieboom. W_Miller 5-0. L_T.Scott 0-1. Sv_Doolittle (19). HRs_Baltimore, Rickard (5), Mancini (9), Peterson (2). Washington, Turner (8).
___
|Atlanta
|040
|130
|012—11
|14
|0
|Toronto
|010
|120
|000—
|4
|8
|1
Soroka, Moylan (5), S.Freeman (6), Biddle (9) and Flowers; J.Garcia, D.Barnes (4), Biagini (5), Guilmet (7), Loup (9) and Maile. W_S.Freeman 2-3. L_J.Garcia 2-6. HRs_Atlanta, Culberson (4), Camargo (7).
___
|Detroit
|000
|000
|005—5
|9
|0
|Cincinnati
|004
|103
|10x—9
|13
|0
Boyd, Saupold (5), VerHagen (6), B.Farmer (7) and Greiner; Romano, D.Hernandez (8), W.Peralta (9), Floro (9) and Barnhart. W_Romano 4-7. L_Boyd 4-5. HRs_Cincinnati, Hamilton (3), Votto (7).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|100
|001
|002—4
|6
|0
|Chicago
|020
|100
|000—3
|8
|0
Maeda, Liberatore (4), Hudson (5), Alexander (6), Garcia (7), Edward Paredes (8), Jansen (9) and Yasmani Grandal, Austin Barnes; Chatwood, Steve Cishek (6), R.Rosario (6), Strop (7), Wilson (9) and Gimenez. W_Edward Paredes 2-0. L_Wilson 1-2. Sv_Jansen (18). HRs_Los Angeles, Pederson (9).
___
|St. Louis
|001
|010
|401—7
|8
|1
|Philadelphia
|101
|110
|020—6
|9
|0
Weaver, Brebbia (6), Holland (7), Gomber (8), J.Hicks (8) and Molina; Velasquez, Hunter (7), Rios (8), Dominguez (9) and Alfaro. W_J.Hicks 3-1. L_Dominguez 1-1. HRs_St. Louis, Wong (5), Carpenter (12), Pham (12). Philadelphia, Herrera (11), Santana (11).
___
|Milwaukee
|201
|000
|000—3
|9
|1
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|110—2
|5
|0
F.Peralta, Jennings (7), Jeffress (7), Knebel (9) and Pina; Taillon, Glasnow (6), E.Santana (8), Crick (9) and Cervelli. W_F.Peralta 2-0. L_Taillon 4-6. Sv_Knebel (7). HRs_Milwaukee, Aguilar (14). Pittsburgh, Marte (9).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|000
|0—1
|9
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|100
|1—2
|8
|0
R.Hill, Goeddel (7), Fields (8), Edward Paredes (9), Stewart (10) and Austin Barnes, Yasmani Grandal; Montgomery, Bass (7), R.Rosario (8), Steve Cishek (9), Hancock (10), Zastryzny (10) and Willson Contreras. W_Zastryzny 1-0. L_Stewart 0-1. HRs_Chicago, Schwarber (13).