Taiwanese police arrest dealer in Taoyuan's largest ketamine bust

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taoyuan Police arrested a man surnamed Pan (潘) on June 19, on the way to a drug deal with over NT$10 million (US$330,000) worth of ketamine on his person.

Taoyuan Police Department's Pingchen City Police Chief, Chang Ren-ching (張仁慶), said that the police received a tip half a month ago that 49-year-old Pan was selling ketamine in karaoke bars and hotels around southern Taoyuan, reported CNA.

Police units actually attempted several times to ambush and arrest Pan but his whereabouts were difficult to pinpoint and the police failed several times to arrest him.

Police successfully ambushed Pan in his Zhongli residence yesterday afternoon preparing to leave for a drug deal with 9.2kg (20lb) of ketamine in a duffel bag, valued at NT$10 million, the largest single ketamine bust in Taoyuan's history. Police also found NT$640,000 inside Pan's residence.



(CNA image)

Once arrested Pan flatly denied selling ketamine despite concrete evidence of the contrary. Police are working to trace Pan's original ketamine source and track down his clientele.