CiGen Releases ‘RPA Robots for Hire’: Fleet of Software Robots to be Deployed at Short Notice for Small and Medium Businesses

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 19, 2018--CiGen licences and manages its own fleet of RPA software robots which can be deployed and scaled at short notice to serve as the digital extension to your workforce.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180619006534/en/

CiGen licences and manages RPA Robots for Hire, its own fleet of software robots which can be deployed and scaled at short notice to serve as the digital extension to your workforce. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Enterprise grade RPA platforms can be impractical for small and medium businesses due to budget and personnel constraints. was born out of the belief that the benefits of automation should be enjoyed by organisations of all sizes.

RPA Robots for Hire is right for your company if you are:

Seeking to minimise manual, time consuming, repetitive tasks Looking to extend business capability without increasing headcount Limited resources are being hindered by back office processing requirements Falling behind on time sensitive or SLA related operations Unexpected spike in data entry/data conversion

CiGen’s RPA Robots for Hire highlights include:

Significantly cheaper compared to an FTE No software investment required Instant email notification of task completion or unexpected scenarios Tasks can be executed 24 x 7 x 365 No RPA knowledge/learning required No interference with your day-to-day operations Win back time to focus on growing your business No technology infrastructure to build/maintain If you upgrade to a full Enterprise installation with CiGen, we will transfer all automation workflows at no charge

How does the RPA Robots for Hire work?

1. CiGen will work with you to scope your processes

2. CiGen will design, build, test and harden the automation workflows on our server infrastructure

3. CiGen’s software robots take care of the rest, based on the schedule that you provide

4. Pay per process, per month basis

Supporting quotes

Lencia Fruit Juices started using CiGen’s RPA Robots for Hire in 2017 and has since expanded the service to incorporate several processes:

Tracking and upload of proof of delivery documentation to their cloud based ERP application Processing of payments and credits in payments gateway Goods delivery processing and manifest documentation in customer portal

Lencia’s Director, Paul Plunkett, stated “We have been working with the CiGen team and their RPA Robots for Hire service for a while now. The primary benefits to our business are the high degree of accuracy and processing speed, improved turnaround of payments and most importantly, our staff winning back time to focus on business growth.”

About CiGen

CiGen, headquartered in Melbourne, Australia has been at the forefront of Robotic Process Automation in the Asia-Pacific region since 2015. We are a boutique, pure-play RPA and Intelligent Automation specialist. We partner with organisations to help them actualise the benefits of process automation, achieve rapid ROI and cultivate a flexible operational environment for their future growth.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180619006534/en/

CONTACT: CiGen

Leigh Pullen / Daniel Pullen, +61 3 8618 6969

contact@cigen.com.au

https://www.cigen.com.au/TwitterLinkedIn

KEYWORD: AUSTRALIA ASIA PACIFIC AUSTRALIA/OCEANIA SINGAPORE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION HARDWARE SOFTWARE SMALL BUSINESS MANUFACTURING ENGINEERING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

SOURCE: CiGen

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/19/2018 10:59 PM/DISC: 06/19/2018 10:59 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180619006534/en