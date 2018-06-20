|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Gennett Cin
|70
|264
|36
|89
|.337
|FFreeman Atl
|72
|276
|46
|92
|.333
|Kemp LAD
|69
|219
|32
|73
|.333
|Markakis Atl
|72
|284
|43
|92
|.324
|Almora ChC
|64
|201
|38
|65
|.323
|BCrawford SF
|70
|248
|31
|78
|.315
|Martinez StL
|65
|242
|32
|76
|.314
|Arenado Col
|66
|249
|45
|76
|.305
|Dickerson Pit
|67
|258
|32
|78
|.302
|Votto Cin
|71
|255
|36
|77
|.302
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 19; Albies, Atlanta, 16; FFreeman, Atlanta, 15; Villanueva, San Diego, 15; Story, Colorado, 15; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 15; 6 tied at 14.
|Runs Batted In
Story, Colorado, 54; Suarez, Cincinnati, 53; FFreeman, Atlanta, 49; Gennett, Cincinnati, 48; Rizzo, Chicago, 47; JBaez, Chicago, 46; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 45; TShaw, Milwaukee, 45; 3 tied at 44.
|Pitching
Scherzer, Washington, 10-3; Lester, Chicago, 8-2; Wacha, St. Louis, 8-2; Nola, Philadelphia, 8-2; Newcomb, Atlanta, 8-2; Stratton, San Francisco, 8-4; Mikolas, St. Louis, 7-2; Suter, Milwaukee, 7-4; Godley, Arizona, 7-5; Stripling, Los Angeles, 6-1.