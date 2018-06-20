Four Taiwanese industries to be hit most by U.S.-China trade war: MOEA

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – With the U.S. and China engaging in a trade war, Taiwanese companies in four industries are likely to be seriously affected, the Ministry of Economic Affairs warned on June 19.

According to MOEA, the country’s manufacturers of machinery, electronic equipment, automotive parts, and optical instruments, are among those expected to be hit the hardest, reported Liberty Times.

MOEA pointed out that Taiwanese companies whose products are manufactured in China and then exported to the U.S. could suffer most from the escalating tensions between the world’s two largest economies, UDN reported. However, the agency said that the impact on Taiwanese corporations who primarily target the Chinese domestic market will be limited.

MOEA is scheduled to elaborate on the possible fallout from the U.S.-China trade row and what consequences Taiwan could be facing on June 20, reports said.