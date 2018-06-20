Mandarin Oriental, Taipei welcomes Michelin-Starred chef Felix Lo Basso from Italy

talian restaurant Bencotto at Mandarin Oriental, Taipei has been recommended by the Michelin Guide Taipei 2018, and is committed to bringing the most authentic and heartfelt Italian cuisine to diners in Taipei. From 13 to 16 June, Bencotto is delighted to present Michelin one-star chef, Felice Lo Basso, from restaurant Felix Lo Basso to showcase his enchanting culinary creations. Five-course lunch set menu with two wine pairings is priced at TWD 4,500+10%, available from 14 to 16 June. Seven-course dinner set menu with five wine pairings is priced at TWD 7,500+10%, available from 13 to 16 June.

At age 45, Chef Felice Lo Basso is deeply passionate about cooking and has substantial experience in working at various well-known restaurants and hotels in Italy such as Ristorante Tre Spade, Ristorante Lido Lido and Grand Hotel Riccione. In 2004, Chef Felice Lo Basso moved to Grand Hotel Alpenroyal, located at the breathtaking UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Dolomite Mountains, and became its Chef de Cuisine for 10 years.

In 2014, Chef Felice Lo Basso took on the role of Chef de Cuisine at restaurant UNICO in the fashion capital, Milan. The restaurant was awarded with one Michelin star the next year. In 2016, Chef Felice Lo Basso opened his own restaurant, FELIX LO BASSO, at the top floor of the famous Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in the heart of Milan city. Enchanted by one of the most magical images of Milan and wrapped up in an atmosphere created to welcome and impress with an experience that will involve all the senses. The restaurant has been awarded one Michelin star for two consecutive years since it opened in 2016.

Growing up in Puglia, a region beautifully surrounded by sea in Southern Italy, Chef Felice Lo Basso has also lived in the Dolomite Mountains in South Tyrol for 12 years. Therefore, Chef Felice Lo Basso’s dishes showcase a combination of delicate flavours from different regions of Italy. His cuisine was born at the seaside and raised on the mountains, always keeping as connection the research of products of quality and the desire to experiment with shapes and colors, and to mix tastes. Playful and with a focus on the use of top-quality ingredients, Chef Felice Lo Basso is recognized for his light, creative and colorful cuisine. In his restaurant, Chef Felice Lo Basso offers a high level of cuisine, a sophisticated elaboration of the dishes but with strong anchors on tradition and Italian raw materials.