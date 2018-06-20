North Korea's Xi thanks China for support with Trump summit

In this June 19, 2018, photo provided on June 20, 2018, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, toasts with Chinese Pre
In this photo provided by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, center right, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center left, Xi's
In this June 19, 2018, photo provided on June 20, 2018, by the North Korean government, Chinese President Xi Jinping, center left, and North Korean le
In this June 19, 2018, photo provided on June 20, 2018, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center right, and his wife Ri
In this June 19, 2018, photo provided on June 20, 2018, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, second from left, and his wif
In this image taken from a video footage run by China's CCTV on June 19, 2018, via AP Video, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, stands next to North
BEIJING (AP) — North Korean state media say the country's leader Kim Jong Un thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for his support in last week's groundbreaking summit with President Donald Trump.
Kim was in Beijing on Wednesday during his third visit to China this year, underscoring the major improvement in relations between the communist neighbors.
A report by the Korean Central News Agency said Kim expressed his gratitude to Xi in a meeting on Tuesday, during which Xi "gave high appreciation and extended heartfelt congratulations" to Kim over the summit.
KCNA said that during a banquet hosted by Xi, Kim also said Pyongyang and Beijing are seeing their ties developing into "unprecedentedly special relations."
At the summit with Trump, Kim pledged to work toward denuclearization in exchange for U.S. security guarantees.