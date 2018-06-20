  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBN--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/06/20 10:31
BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Gennett Cin 69 259 36 87 .336
FFreeman Atl 72 276 46 92 .333
Kemp LAD 69 219 32 73 .333
Markakis Atl 72 284 43 92 .324
Almora ChC 64 201 38 65 .323
BCrawford SF 70 248 31 78 .315
Martinez StL 64 239 32 75 .314
Arenado Col 66 249 45 76 .305
Dickerson Pit 66 254 32 77 .303
Votto Cin 70 252 34 76 .302
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 19; Albies, Atlanta, 16; FFreeman, Atlanta, 15; Villanueva, San Diego, 15; Story, Colorado, 15; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 15; 5 tied at 14.

Runs Batted In

Story, Colorado, 54; Suarez, Cincinnati, 52; FFreeman, Atlanta, 49; Gennett, Cincinnati, 48; Rizzo, Chicago, 47; JBaez, Chicago, 46; TShaw, Milwaukee, 45; Harper, Washington, 44; Markakis, Atlanta, 44; Kemp, Los Angeles, 43.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 10-3; Lester, Chicago, 8-2; Wacha, St. Louis, 8-2; Nola, Philadelphia, 8-2; Newcomb, Atlanta, 8-2; Stratton, San Francisco, 8-4; Mikolas, St. Louis, 7-2; Suter, Milwaukee, 7-4; Godley, Arizona, 7-5; Stripling, Los Angeles, 6-1.