Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Seattle
|100
|000
|100—2
|2
|0
|New York
|100
|040
|11x—7
|11
|1
Gonzales, Rumbelow (7) and Zunino; German, Cole (8) and G.Sanchez. W_German 2-4. L_Gonzales 7-4. HRs_Seattle, Cruz (18). New York, Hicks (10), Torres (14), Andujar (9), Stanton (17).
___
|Chicago
|100
|000
|002—3
|8
|1
|Cleveland
|040
|000
|20x—6
|9
|3
Rodon, Rondon (7), Cedeno (8) and Narvaez; Clevinger, Ramirez (8), McAllister (9), Allen (9) and Gomes. W_Clevinger 6-2. L_Rodon 0-2. Sv_Allen (15).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Baltimore
|002
|211
|001—7
|7
|0
|Washington
|010
|040
|40x—9
|14
|0
Hess, Castro (5), Givens (6), Scott (7), Wright Jr. (7) and Ca.Joseph; Rodriguez, Miller (6), Herrera (8), Doolittle (9) and Kieboom. W_Miller 5-0. L_Scott 0-1. Sv_Doolittle (19). HRs_Baltimore, Rickard (5), Mancini (9), Peterson (2). Washington, Turner (8).
___
|Atlanta
|040
|130
|012—11
|14
|0
|Toronto
|010
|120
|000—
|4
|8
|1
Soroka, Moylan (5), S.Freeman (6), Biddle (9) and Flowers; Garcia, D.Barnes (4), Biagini (5), Guilmet (7), Loup (9) and Maile. W_S.Freeman 2-3. L_Garcia 2-6. HRs_Atlanta, Culberson (4), Camargo (7).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|100
|001
|002—4
|6
|0
|Chicago
|020
|100
|000—3
|8
|0
Maeda, Liberatore (4), Hudson (5), Alexander (6), Garcia (7), Paredes (8), Jansen (9) and Grandal, A.Barnes; Chatwood, Cishek (6), Rosario (6), Strop (7), Wilson (9) and Gimenez. W_Paredes 2-0. L_Wilson 1-2. Sv_Jansen (18). HRs_Los Angeles, Pederson (9).