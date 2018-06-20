  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/20 10:06
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 48 22 .686
Boston 49 24 .671 ½
Toronto 33 38 .465 15½
Tampa Bay 33 39 .458 16
Baltimore 20 50 .286 28
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 39 33 .542
Detroit 36 37 .493
Minnesota 31 37 .456 6
Chicago 24 48 .333 15
Kansas City 22 50 .306 17
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 49 25 .662
Seattle 46 27 .630
Los Angeles 38 35 .521 10½
Oakland 36 36 .500 12
Texas 30 44 .405 19

___

Monday's Games

Washington 5, N.Y. Yankees 3, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 2, 2nd game

Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 4

Texas 6, Kansas City 3

Arizona 7, L.A. Angels 4

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 2

Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit (Fulmer 3-5) at Cincinnati (Mahle 5-6), 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Sanchez 3-0) at Toronto (Happ 8-3), 12:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 2-4) at Cleveland (Kluber 10-3), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 3-1) at San Diego (Ross 5-4), 3:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 2-8) at Washington (Gonzalez 6-3), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 6-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Loaisiga 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Price 8-4) at Minnesota (Lynn 4-5), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 1-2) at Houston (Morton 8-1), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Bibens-Dirkx 0-1) at Kansas City (Junis 5-7), 8:15 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.