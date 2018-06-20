  1. Home
National League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/20 10:17
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 43 29 .597
Philadelphia 38 32 .543 4
Washington 38 32 .543 4
New York 31 38 .449 10½
Miami 29 44 .397 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 42 30 .583
Chicago 40 29 .580 ½
St. Louis 37 33 .529 4
Pittsburgh 36 36 .500 6
Cincinnati 26 45 .366 15½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 40 32 .556
Los Angeles 38 33 .535
San Francisco 35 38 .479
Colorado 34 38 .472 6
San Diego 34 40 .459 7

___

Monday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Washington 5, N.Y. Yankees 3, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 2, 2nd game

Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 1, Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Mets 12, Colorado 2

Arizona 7, L.A. Angels 4

Miami 5, San Francisco 4

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 1st game

Washington 9, Baltimore 7

Atlanta 11, Toronto 4

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit (Fulmer 3-5) at Cincinnati (Mahle 5-6), 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Sanchez 3-0) at Toronto (Happ 8-3), 12:37 p.m.

St. Louis (Wacha 8-2) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 5-5), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 6-1) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 8-2), 2:20 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 3-1) at San Diego (Ross 5-4), 3:40 p.m.

Miami (Urena 2-8) at San Francisco (Holland 4-7), 3:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 2-8) at Washington (Gonzalez 6-3), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Suter 7-4) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-2) at Colorado (Bettis 5-1), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.