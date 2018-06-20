Ciena Adds Leadership and Expertise in Asia Pacific

HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 19, 2018--Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) recently appointed Dion Leung as Regional Managing Director of Asia, where he leads the company’s strategy and execution in the region’s emerging markets. Based in Singapore, Dion reports directly to Rick Seeto, Ciena’s Vice President and General Manager of Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ).

Dion joined Ciena from Coriant, where he was Vice President of Business Development in Asia and responsible for identifying and cultivating opportunities in the region for the company’s connectivity solutions. Prior to that, he led sales and development of Tellabs’ optical business in Asia and the U.S. Dion holds a Ph.D. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Alberta.

Asia’s emerging markets present many opportunities for Ciena as network operators look to transform their networks to meet rapid growth and future demand, driven by continued wireless evolution, the Internet of Things (IoT) and increasing user consumption of digital and cloud content. Ciena has brought on new regional experts who boast a wealth of experience in Asia’s emerging markets:

Wong Kian Soon, based in Malaysia, was recently appointed Sales Engineering Manager for North Asia supporting Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, Thailand and Vietnam in addition to Malaysia. With more than 15 years of network architecture design experience, he is responsible for positioning Ciena’s industry-leading converged packet-optical, packet networking and automation software portfolios with customers in these countries. KokChen Lim joins as a new Sales Engineer also based in Malaysia. He helps identify sales opportunities in both Malaysia and Singapore, two important emerging markets for Ciena in the region. Ngoc Vu Duc, a new Sales Engineer based in Vietnam, works with the local team to position Ciena’s world-class solutions to operators looking for expansion and transformation of their networks.

“Digital transformation occurring across Asia is forcing network operators to re-think how they architect their networks. Particularly in emerging markets, operators have unique needs that must be addressed to make their networks more intelligent and programmable. Ciena continues to expand our reach and influence in the region with local leaders and experts who can guide customers toward implementing adaptive networks that are capable of supporting current and future capacity demands.” - Rick Seeto, Vice President and General Manager of APJ, Ciena

Ciena currently serves more than 1,300 customers worldwide and operates in more than ten countries across the APJ region. Ciena serves a number of leading operators in the region, including Telstra (with Ericsson), DOCOMO PACIFIC, SK Telecom and KDDI.

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a network strategy and technology company. We translate best-in-class technology into value through a high-touch, consultative business model – with a relentless drive to create exceptional experiences measured by outcomes. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, because of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

