Free Admission to World-Class Magic Wonderland Fujikyu Highland from July 14th

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 19, 2018--From July 14th, 2018, visitors to Fujikyu Highland Park (hereinafter referred to as “Fujikyu Highland”) will be exempted from the admission fee of 1,500 yen (approximately RMB 86).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180619006527/en/

Free Admission to Fujikyu Highland from July 14th (Photo: Business Wire)

Located in Yamanashi prefecture, Japan and next to Mount Fuji and Fuji Five Lakes, Fujikyu Highland is a perfect destination that adds more fun to your visit to Mount Fuji.

After the ticket exemption, visitors only need to pay for the Freepass or tickets for individual rides in the park. For those who want to enjoy all the amusement rides in the park, they can buy the full-day Freepass to access all the rides. From this summer on, you can have dinner or buy gifts for your friends and relatives in the park during your visit to Mount Fuji. For visitors who simply want to experience the amusement rides, the ticket exemption policy also makes it possible for them to enjoy free admission to the park for sight-seeing and having fun.

Visitors using WeChat can use the Official Account of Fujikyu Group in WeChat (Account name: fujikyugroup) or the corresponding WeChat app to pay for the Freepass via WeChat Pay.

In terms of facilities in the park, this time Fujikyu Highland will update a number of popular amusement rides such as the large-scale popular haunted house “Labyrinth of Fear”. In addition, it will organize a time-limited (August 1 to September 17) activity concerning the popular anime “LoveLive! Sunshine!!”. Two amusement rides in the “Thomas Land”, which is loved by children, will also open in July. In addition, Starbucks Fujikyu, which is expected to open on July 20, will be a good place for you to take a break.

Although the ticket price adjustment is accompanied by the price change of some amusement rides, the prices of the adult Freepass and afternoon Freepass remain unchanged. The price for a whole-year Freepass has been reduced to 1/3 of the original price.

For more information about the Fujikyu Highland, please click the link below to visit Fujikyu’s official website in English for more details. http://www.fujiq.jp/en/

Company profile Company name: Fuji Kyuko Co., Ltd.

The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180619006527/en/

CONTACT: A-biz Co., Ltd.

Yoshie Tsukamoto, +81-90-5972-8207

tsukamoto@a-biz.co.jp

KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC CHINA JAPAN

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT TRAVEL DESTINATIONS VACATION GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT THEME PARKS

SOURCE: Fuji Kyuko Co., Ltd.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/19/2018 10:10 PM/DISC: 06/19/2018 10:10 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180619006527/en