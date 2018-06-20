|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Altuve Hou
|74
|298
|47
|102
|.342
|Betts Bos
|54
|209
|55
|71
|.340
|Segura Sea
|70
|292
|52
|98
|.336
|Trout LAA
|73
|256
|60
|85
|.332
|Brantley Cle
|60
|246
|36
|79
|.321
|Rosario Min
|68
|271
|50
|87
|.321
|Simmons LAA
|62
|227
|34
|72
|.317
|JMartinez Bos
|69
|260
|46
|82
|.315
|MDuffy TB
|57
|226
|19
|71
|.314
|Castellanos Det
|70
|287
|36
|89
|.310
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 23; JMartinez, Boston, 22; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 21; KDavis, Oakland, 20; Gallo, Texas, 18; Cruz, Seattle, 18; Judge, New York, 18; Betts, Boston, 18; MMachado, Baltimore, 18; Stanton, New York, 17.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 55; Haniger, Seattle, 54; MMachado, Baltimore, 53; KDavis, Oakland, 49; Gattis, Houston, 47; Correa, Houston, 47; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 47; Moustakas, Kansas City, 47; Judge, New York, 47; Benintendi, Boston, 47.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 10-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 10-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Morton, Houston, 8-1; GCole, Houston, 8-1; Happ, Toronto, 8-3; Porcello, Boston, 8-3; McCullers, Houston, 8-3; 2 tied at 8-4.