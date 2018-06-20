  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/06/20 09:52
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Altuve Hou 74 298 47 102 .342
Betts Bos 54 209 55 71 .340
Segura Sea 70 292 52 98 .336
Trout LAA 73 256 60 85 .332
Brantley Cle 60 246 36 79 .321
Rosario Min 68 271 50 87 .321
Simmons LAA 62 227 34 72 .317
JMartinez Bos 69 260 46 82 .315
MDuffy TB 57 226 19 71 .314
Castellanos Det 70 287 36 89 .310
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 23; JMartinez, Boston, 22; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 21; KDavis, Oakland, 20; Gallo, Texas, 18; Cruz, Seattle, 18; Judge, New York, 18; Betts, Boston, 18; MMachado, Baltimore, 18; Stanton, New York, 17.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 55; Haniger, Seattle, 54; MMachado, Baltimore, 53; KDavis, Oakland, 49; Gattis, Houston, 47; Correa, Houston, 47; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 47; Moustakas, Kansas City, 47; Judge, New York, 47; Benintendi, Boston, 47.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 10-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 10-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Morton, Houston, 8-1; GCole, Houston, 8-1; Happ, Toronto, 8-3; Porcello, Boston, 8-3; McCullers, Houston, 8-3; 2 tied at 8-4.