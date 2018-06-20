|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|48
|22
|.686
|—
|Boston
|49
|24
|.671
|½
|Toronto
|33
|38
|.465
|15½
|Tampa Bay
|33
|39
|.458
|16
|Baltimore
|20
|50
|.286
|28
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|38
|33
|.535
|—
|Detroit
|36
|37
|.493
|3
|Minnesota
|31
|37
|.456
|5½
|Chicago
|24
|47
|.338
|14
|Kansas City
|22
|50
|.306
|16½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|49
|25
|.662
|—
|Seattle
|46
|27
|.630
|2½
|Los Angeles
|38
|35
|.521
|10½
|Oakland
|36
|36
|.500
|12
|Texas
|30
|44
|.405
|19
___
|Monday's Games
Washington 5, N.Y. Yankees 3, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 2, 2nd game
Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 2
Houston 5, Tampa Bay 4
Texas 6, Kansas City 3
Arizona 7, L.A. Angels 4
|Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 2
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Oakland at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Detroit (Fulmer 3-5) at Cincinnati (Mahle 5-6), 12:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Sanchez 3-0) at Toronto (Happ 8-3), 12:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 2-4) at Cleveland (Kluber 10-3), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 3-1) at San Diego (Ross 5-4), 3:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 2-8) at Washington (Gonzalez 6-3), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 6-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Loaisiga 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Price 8-4) at Minnesota (Lynn 4-5), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 1-2) at Houston (Morton 8-1), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Bibens-Dirkx 0-1) at Kansas City (Junis 5-7), 8:15 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.