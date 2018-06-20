Tuesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Seattle 100 000 100—2 2 0 New York 100 040 11x—7 11 1

Gonzales, Rumbelow (7) and Zunino; German, Cole (8) and Sanchez. W_German 2-4. L_Gonzales 7-4. HRs_Seattle, Cruz (18). New York, Hicks (10), Torres (14), Andujar (9), Stanton (17).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Los Angeles 100 001 002—4 6 0 Chicago 020 100 000—3 8 0

Maeda, Liberatore (4), Hudson (5), Alexander (6), Garcia (7), Paredes (8), Jansen (9) and Grandal, Barnes; Chatwood, Cishek (6), Rosario (6), Strop (7), Wilson (9) and Gimenez. W_Paredes 2-0. L_Wilson 1-2. Sv_Jansen (18). HRs_Los Angeles, Pederson (9).