BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/20 09:38
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 7 4 .636
Washington 7 5 .583 ½
Atlanta 6 6 .500
New York 4 6 .400
Chicago 3 8 .273 4
Indiana 1 10 .091 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 10 3 .769
Los Angeles 8 2 .800 ½
Seattle 8 3 .727 1
Dallas 5 4 .556 3
Minnesota 4 6 .400
Las Vegas 3 9 .250

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Washington 88, Chicago 60

New York 79, Atlanta 72

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Indiana at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled