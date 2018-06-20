BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Washington
|7
|5
|.583
|½
|Atlanta
|6
|6
|.500
|1½
|New York
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
|Chicago
|3
|8
|.273
|4
|Indiana
|1
|10
|.091
|6
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Los Angeles
|8
|2
|.800
|½
|Seattle
|8
|3
|.727
|1
|Dallas
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Minnesota
|4
|6
|.400
|4½
|Las Vegas
|3
|9
|.250
|6½
___
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Washington 88, Chicago 60
New York 79, Atlanta 72
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Indiana at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled
|Thursday's Games
No games scheduled