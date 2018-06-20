The Latest: DC's House delegate Holmes Norton wins again

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on primary elections in Washington, D.C. (all times EDT):

8:52 p.m.

Eleanor Holmes Norton, Washington's non-voting delegate to the House of Representatives, has won the Democratic Party nomination as she seeks re-election.

Holmes Norton, 81, has served as Washington's non-voting delegate since 1992. With the Democratic nomination in hand, the actual election in November is considered a formality in the District of Columbia, where the Republican Party holds little sway.

Also securing nominations are several incumbent members of the D.C. Council, including Chairman Phil Mendelson, Ward 5 Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, Ward 6 Councilmember Charles Allen and At-Large Councilmember Anita Bonds. Ward 3 Councilmember Mary Cheh ran unopposed.

Two more D.C. Council seats, as well as a controversial ballot initiative that would radically change the way restaurants and bars pay their tipped employees, remain undecided.

__

8:47 p.m.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has secured the Democratic Party nomination as she seeks a second term in office.

Bowser campaigned on her record of leading the District through an economic turnaround. However, her administration has struggled in recent months to contain multiple scandals in the Washington public school system, including the revelation that chronic student absences were ignored or covered up in order to maintain high graduation rates.

Bowser, 45, a former member of the D.C. Council, defeated incumbent Mayor Vincent Gray in 2014.

The actual election in November is considered a formality in the District of Columbia, where the Republican Party holds little sway.