WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

World Cup digest moves separately

TOP STORIES:

TEN--GERRY WEBER OPEN

HALLE, Germany — Roger Federer opened his Gerry Weber Open title defense by seeing off Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia 6-3, 6-4 on Tuesday. SENT: 280 words, photos.

TEN--QUEEN'S CLUB

LONDON — Andy Murray won the first set on his return from injury after almost a year away from competitive tennis before Australian Nick Kyrgios rallied to win 2-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5 in the first round at Queen's Club on Tuesday. SENT: 240 words, photos.

CRI--ENGLAND-AUSTRALIA

NOTTINGHAM, England — England extended its own record in one-day international cricket by 37 runs after smashing the highest-ever total of 481-6 as it beat Australia by 242 runs in the third ODI on Tuesday. England has an insurmountable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. SENT: 470 words, photos.

SOC--ATLETICO-GRIEZMANN

MADRID — Atletico Madrid says France forward Antoine Griezmann has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him at the Spanish club through 2023. SENT: 200 words, photo.

CRI--ICC-CHANDIMAL BAN

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal has been banned for one test match after he was found guilty of changing the condition of the ball during the drawn second test against West Indies. SENT: 170 words.

SOC--ARSENAL-WILSHERE

LONDON — Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is to leave the English club after 17 years, having been told he would face a diminished role under new coach Unai Emery. SENT: 100 words.

TEN--BIRMINGHAM CLASSIC

BIRMINGHAM, England — Petra Kvitova began her title defense in Birmingham on Tuesday with a revenge win which also gave out a warning to other Wimbledon contenders. SENT: 530 words, photos.

TEN--MATCH FIXING-KICKER SUSPENDED

LONDON — Top-100 tennis player Nicolas Kicker has been suspended for six years and fined $25,000 for fixing two matches. SENT: 130 words.

BKN--NBA DRAFT-LEBRON FACTOR

CLEVELAND — LeBron James won't be picking any players during Thursday's NBA draft. At least not directly. By Tom Withers. SENT: 740 words, photos.

BKN--BUCKS-STERLING BROWN-ARREST

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown sued the city of Milwaukee and its police department Tuesday, saying officers' use of a stun gun during his arrest for a parking violation constitutes excessive force and that they targeted him because he is black. By Ivan Moreno. SENT: 850 words, photos.

GLF--ON THE FRINGE-US OPEN

SOUTHAMPTON, New York — If the aim of the U.S. Open is to identify the best player, then the last three got it right. The problem is a tendency to remember what went wrong. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 840 words, photos.

GYM--DOCTOR-SEXUAL ASSAULT-MICHIGAN STATE

LANSING, Michigan — A letter signed by at least 130 sexual abuse victims of former sports doctor Larry Nassar on Tuesday urged Michigan State University's governing board to oust interim president John Engler, saying he has reinforced a "culture of abuse" at the school. By Alice Yin. SENT: 670 words, photos.

HKN--OFFSEASON PRIMER

The Stanley Cup Final run of the expansion Golden Knights contributed to what is expected to be a healthy increase for the salary cap, giving NHL teams more freedom to make deals. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 700 words, photos.

HKN--HOFFMAN TRADED

The Ottawa Senators traded winger Mike Hoffman on Tuesday, hoping to solve an ugly off-ice issue involving star defenseman Erik Karlsson and his wife. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 630 words, photos.

