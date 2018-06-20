Idaho family sues US after child sprayed by cyanide trap

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho couple who says their son was sprayed with cyanide by a predator-killing trap that federal workers mistakenly placed on U.S. land near their home has sued the government.

Mark and Theresa Mansfield filed the lawsuit this week seeking more than $150,000 in damages.

Last year, their then-14-year-old son and his dog encountered the trap that the U.S. Department of Agriculture placed to kill coyotes.

The lawsuit says it killed the dog and knocked down the boy, who still has headaches. It came after the government said it had stopped using the devices on federal lands in Idaho.

U.S. officials said after the incident that they would expand a review of cyanide traps, which are still used in other states. They also issued guidelines requiring federal workers to notify nearby residents of their placement.