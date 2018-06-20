The Dow then and now: original, current members of index

NEW YORK (AP) — S&P Dow Jones Indices announced Tuesday that General Electric would be replaced in the Dow Jones industrial average by Walgreens Boots Alliance.

GE was an original member of the Dow, which made its debut on May 26, 1896.

A look at the list of original components:

— American Cotton Oil

— American Sugar

— American Tobacco

— Chicago Gas

— Distilling & Cattle Feeding

— General Electric

— Laclede Gas

— National Lead

— North American

— Tennessee Coal & Iron

— U.S. Leather pfd.

— U.S. Rubber

___

A list of the current members of the Dow:

— 3M

— American Express

— Apple Inc.

— Boeing Co.

— Caterpillar Inc.

— Cisco Systems

— Chevron Corp.

— Coca-Cola Co.

— DowDuPont Inc.

— Exxon Mobil

— General Electric

— Goldman Sachs Group

— Home Depot

— International Business Machines

— Intel Corp.

— Johnson & Johnson

— JPMorgan Chase & Co.

— McDonald's Corp.

— Merck & Co.

— Microsoft Corp.

— Nike Inc.

— Pfizer Inc.

— Procter & Gamble Co.

— Travelers Cos.

— United Technologies Corporation

— UnitedHealth Group

— Verizon Communications

— Visa Inc.

— Walmart Inc.

— Walt Disney Company

___

Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices