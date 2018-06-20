Split decision: Some praise XXXTentacion, others criticize

NEW YORK (AP) — While acts from Kanye West to J. Cole have mourned the death of rapper-singer XXXTentacion, others have not been so kind, highlighting the troubled life of the platinum-selling performer and theorizing that those troubles might have somehow attracted such an end.

The response has been split regarding the life and musical career of 20-year-old XXXTentacion, who was shot and killed Monday near Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He was a rising artist who recently notched his first No. 1 album and Top 10 pop hit — success coming mainly from the heavy streaming of his music by fans around his age.

But while XXXTentacion was popular among his peers, to others he was known for his troubling legal woes. He was facing trial on charges that he beat up his pregnant girlfriend.