Avalara Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 19, 2018--Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 8,625,000 shares of common stock, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase 1,125,000 additional shares of common stock, at a price to the public of $24.00 per share. The shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 15, 2018 under the symbol “AVLR.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, and BofA Merrill Lynch acted as book-running managers for the offering. JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, and Stifel acted as co-managers.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at 866-471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, or from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 866-803-9204, or email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180619006446/en/

CONTACT: Investor Contact

ICR, LLC

Kevin Faulkner, 206-641-2425

investor@avalara.com

or

Media Contact

Avalara

Jesse Hamlin, 518-281-0631

media@avalara.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA WASHINGTON

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ACCOUNTING FINANCE

SOURCE: Avalara, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/19/2018 05:20 PM/DISC: 06/19/2018 05:20 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180619006446/en