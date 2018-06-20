Weitz Tops Out Luxury Apartment High-Rise in Downtown Denver

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 19, 2018--One of the more anticipated multi-family residential construction projects, Radiant, in downtown Denver topped out on Thursday. Project general contractor The Weitz Company celebrated the milestone with developer LMC, A Lennar Company, by hosting a lunch for over 400 trade partners and project stakeholders at the jobsite.

Radiant is an 18-story, 329-unit luxury apartment high-rise being constructed at the entrance of the rapidly expanding Welton corridor between 21st Street and 22nd Street in downtown Denver. It is positioned right on the L Route of the RTD Light Rail System, which will provide future residents easy access to transportation (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our employees and trade partners have worked extremely hard, especially through the winter months, to reach this milestone. Topping out was an appropriate opportunity to acknowledge their efforts before concentrating our focus on the interior of the building,” said The Weitz Company Executive Vice President and General Manager Bruce Porter.

Radiant is an 18-story, 329-unit luxury apartment high-rise being constructed at the entrance of the rapidly expanding Welton corridor between 21st Street and 22nd Street. The structure, which will span over 486,000 square feet when finished, was erected using post-tensioned, cast-in-place concrete with slab-on-grade and drilled caisson piers. It took 30,000 yards of concrete, 140 miles of post-tensioned cable and 1,400 tons of rebar to pour the building’s 18 decks.

Being constructed in a constrained section of the Arapahoe Square district, Radiant is positioned right on the L Route of the RTD Light Rail System, which will provide future residents easy access to transportation.

Other features being built into Radiant include an amenity deck with a pool and hot tub on the fifth floor; a fitness center and a patio on the sixth floor; club room on the 17th floor; and a four-level parking garage.

“Downtown Denver is becoming more vibrant by the day, and we’re thrilled to join one of Denver’s most emerging neighborhoods,” said Scott Johnson, division president for LMC. “We believe Radiant’s world-class design, high-end finishes and unmatched variety of prime amenities will be a unique addition to the neighborhood and create an unparalleled living experience for our residents.”

The project, which is being designed by RNL, is scheduled to be completed in June 2019.

About The Weitz Company Founded in 1855, The Weitz Company is a national, full-service general contractor, design-builder and construction manager that serves all 50 U.S. states. Weitz is the sixth oldest Architecture/Engineering/Construction firm in the United States and an industry leader in lean construction; senior living; sustainable building; and virtual design and construction. Headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, The Weitz Company annually ranks in the top tier of Engineering News-Record’s Top 400 Contractors and Building Design+Construction’s Giants 300 Contractors lists.

About LMC LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar (NYSE:LEN), is a multi-family real estate development and operating company with a diverse portfolio of institutional quality multi-family rental communities across the U.S. LMC has a 24,400-unit pipeline of communities ranging from operating to under development that exceeds $8.4 billion and consists of high-rise, mid-rise and garden apartments.

LMC creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably. www.LiveLMC.com

