Fluor Achieves Substantial Engineering Completion on Marathon Petroleum Project in Texas

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 19, 2018--Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it has achieved substantial engineering completion for Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Tier 3 gasoline sulfur standard reconfiguration project at the Galveston Bay refinery in Texas City, Texas.

“This accomplishment represents the successful completion of thousands of deliverables from the joint Marathon Petroleum and Fluor project team,” said Mark Fields, president of Fluor’s Energy & Chemicals business in the Americas. “This milestone was achieved on schedule and under budget because of the strong relationship between the Marathon Petroleum and Fluor project teams, and it has enabled work to transition seamlessly to the construction site.”

Fluor and Marathon Petroleum have worked together on this project since the feasibility stage in 2014. Fluor is providing engineering, procurement and construction management services, which will enable the refinery to achieve updated U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Tier 3 gasoline sulfur standards by 2020 and provide cleaner fuel to U.S. markets.

The scope of work includes a new selective hydrogenation unit, a new naphtha desulfurization unit and upgrades to the existing naphtha desulfurization unit and the fluid catalytic cracker. The project also includes the modernization of the utilities and offsites to continue the integration of the former Texas City refinery into the adjacent Galveston Bay refinery.

Engineering was performed out of Fluor’s offices in Houston, and Manila and Cebu, Philippines. Construction activity is underway at the project site, with aboveground piping and structural steel currently being installed. Construction is scheduled to be completed in 2019.

Fluor is also currently providing engineering and procurement services for Marathon Petroleum’s South Texas Asset Repositioning (STAR) program at the Galveston Bay refinery.

