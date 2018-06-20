England-Australia 3rd ODI Scoreboard

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Scoreboard at the end of the third one-day international between England and Australia at Trent Bridge on Tuesday:

England

Jason Roy run out 82

Jonny Bairstow c Richardson b Agar 139

Alex Hales c Agar b Richardson 147

Jos Buttler c Finch b Richardson 11

Eoin Morgan c Paine b Richardson 67

Moeen Ali run out (Paine) 11

Joe Root not out 4

David Willey not out 1

Extras: (1b, 8lb, 7w, 3nb) 19

TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 481

Overs: 50.

Fall of wickets: 1-159, 2-310, 3-335, 4-459, 5-459, 6-480

Did not bat: Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Bowling: Billy Stanlake 8-0-74-0, Jhye Richardson 10-1-92-3, Ashton Agar 10-0-70-1, Andrew Tye 9-0-100-0, Glenn Maxwell 2-0-21-0, Marcus Stoinis 8-0-85-0, Aaron Finch 1-0-7-0, D'Arcy Short 2-0-23-0.

Australia

D'Arcy Short c Ali b Willey 15

Travis Head c & b Ali 51

Shaun Marsh c Plunkett b Ali 24

Marcus Stoinis run out (Bairstow/Buttler) 44

Aaron Finch b Rashid 20

Glenn Maxwell c Plunkett b Willey 19

Tim Paine c Hales b Rashid 5

Ashton Agar c & b Rashid 25

Jhye Richardson st Buttler b Ali 14

Andrew Tye not out 5

Billy Stanlake st Buttler b Rashid 1

Extras: (10lb, 6w) 16

TOTAL: (all out) 239

Overs: 37

Fall of wickets: 1-27, 2-95, 3-100, 4-152, 5-173, 6-190, 7-194, 8-230, 9-236, 10-239

Bowling: Mark Wood 7-0-38-0, David Willey 7-0-56-2, Joe Root 2-0-19-0, Moeen Ali 5-0-28-3, Liam Plunkett 6-0-41-0, Adil Rashid 10-0-47-4

Toss: won by Australia.

Result: England won by 242 runs.

Series: England leads 3-0.

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka, and Tim Robinson, England.

TV Umpire: Marais Erasmus, South Africa. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.