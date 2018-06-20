England-Australia 3rd ODI Scoreboard

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Scoreboard at the end of the third one-day international between England and Australia at Trent Bridge on Tuesday:
|England
Jason Roy run out 82
Jonny Bairstow c Richardson b Agar 139
Alex Hales c Agar b Richardson 147
Jos Buttler c Finch b Richardson 11
Eoin Morgan c Paine b Richardson 67
Moeen Ali run out (Paine) 11
Joe Root not out 4
David Willey not out 1
Extras: (1b, 8lb, 7w, 3nb) 19
TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 481
Overs: 50.
Fall of wickets: 1-159, 2-310, 3-335, 4-459, 5-459, 6-480
Did not bat: Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Bowling: Billy Stanlake 8-0-74-0, Jhye Richardson 10-1-92-3, Ashton Agar 10-0-70-1, Andrew Tye 9-0-100-0, Glenn Maxwell 2-0-21-0, Marcus Stoinis 8-0-85-0, Aaron Finch 1-0-7-0, D'Arcy Short 2-0-23-0.
|Australia
D'Arcy Short c Ali b Willey 15
Travis Head c & b Ali 51
Shaun Marsh c Plunkett b Ali 24
Marcus Stoinis run out (Bairstow/Buttler) 44
Aaron Finch b Rashid 20
Glenn Maxwell c Plunkett b Willey 19
Tim Paine c Hales b Rashid 5
Ashton Agar c & b Rashid 25
Jhye Richardson st Buttler b Ali 14
Andrew Tye not out 5
Billy Stanlake st Buttler b Rashid 1
Extras: (10lb, 6w) 16
TOTAL: (all out) 239
Overs: 37
Fall of wickets: 1-27, 2-95, 3-100, 4-152, 5-173, 6-190, 7-194, 8-230, 9-236, 10-239
Bowling: Mark Wood 7-0-38-0, David Willey 7-0-56-2, Joe Root 2-0-19-0, Moeen Ali 5-0-28-3, Liam Plunkett 6-0-41-0, Adil Rashid 10-0-47-4
Toss: won by Australia.
Result: England won by 242 runs.
Series: England leads 3-0.
Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka, and Tim Robinson, England.
TV Umpire: Marais Erasmus, South Africa. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.