NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — England beat Australia by 242 runs in the third one-day international at Trent Bridge on Tuesday to lead the five-match series 3-0:

England 481-6 (Alex Hales 147, Jonny Bairstow 139, Jason Roy 82, Eoin Morgan 67; Jhye Richardson 3-92) def. Australia 239 in 37 overs (Travis Head 51, Marcus Stoinis 44; Adil Rashid 4-47, Moeen Ali 3-28) by 242 runs.