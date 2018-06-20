House GOP steps up FBI criticism in wake of internal report

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are escalating their monthslong standoff with the Justice Department, saying the FBI hasn't adequately addressed bias within the agency and threatening to hold top department officials in contempt — or even impeach them.

The stepped-up criticism comes after the department's internal watchdog released a report last week that criticized the FBI's handling of the 2016 probe into Hillary Clinton's emails but said political bias didn't affect the outcome of the investigation that eventually cleared her.

Bolstered by President Donald Trump, some Republicans say there's no way that bias against then-candidate Trump found among some employees didn't taint the Clinton probe — and by extension special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Trump's Republican campaign and Russia.