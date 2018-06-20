Alpha Wave Investors Unwraps Its Latest Venture: Soul Community Planet

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 19, 2018--Alpha Wave Investors, LLC (Alpha Wave) today announced the formation of Soul Community Planet (SCP), a new company focused on holistic hospitality. SCP Hotels will be the first concept to debut under the new venture.

“SCP is founded on three core values: personal wellness (Soul), social connections (Community) and sustainable practices (Planet). These values will be applied to a range of holistic hospitality experiences, including hotels, resorts, restaurants, bars, marketplaces, recreation venues and fitness clubs,” said Alpha Wave Founding Partner & CEO Ken Cruse. “Through SCP, our focus is on pure, hand-crafted experiences for people who want to make positive choices for themselves and for the planet,” Cruse said, who also serves as SCP CEO.

The first concept to debut from the new venture is SCP Hotels, which will open its first property in Colorado Springs on June 27 after a nine-month, $6 million renovation. The 176-room hotel embodies each of SCP’s core values: Soul, Community and Planet. The renovation, which took the property down to the bones, extensively utilizes eco-friendly and sustainable materials. The newly renovated SCP Hotel Colorado Springs’ design is based on a clean “eco-industrial” aesthetic, with features such as living walls, hand painted murals, new energy-efficient systems and solar power. The SCP Hotel Colorado Springs also includes a 12,000-square-foot health and wellness venue (the company’s first SCP Fit), a 2,000-square-foot social and co-working space, and a 1,000-square-foot market, featuring locally sourced organic produce and goods. The SCP Hotel Colorado Springs serves as a blueprint for future expansion for the SCP Hotels brand.

SCP COO Bill Tremper said, “SCP fills a gap in the hospitality space. More and more, travelers want to refresh their bodies and souls, and experience the ‘place’ they are visiting. We are applying the holistic values of the company to a range of experiences, venues and consumer goods – not just more services and amenities.”

SCP also announced it will donate five percent of its profits to charitable causes that share its values.

San Clemente, Calif.-based Soul Community Planet was born out of a vision to provide holistic hospitality experiences for people desiring to make better choices for themselves and the planet. The first concept to be unveiled by the new company is SCP Hotels, the first of which will open in Colorado Springs, Colorado this Summer. For more information, go to www.SoulCommunityPlanet.com.

Alpha Wave Investors, LLC. is a Southern California-based private equity investment firm specializing in multifamily and hospitality investments in the U.S. Known for its creative, disciplined, and value-driven approach, the firm has acquired assets valued at more than $125 million to date since it was formed in 2015.

Led by Ken Cruse, former CEO of a $5 billion publicly-traded REIT, as well as Jordan Fisher and David Sloan, Alpha Wave Investors targets opportunistic and value-add investments and conducts management through its in-house property management platform, Next Wave Property Management, LLC. Soul Community Planet is its latest venture. More information is available at www.AlphaWaveInvestors.com.

