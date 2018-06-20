The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending June 17, 2018:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Minecraft. Mojang

4. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

5. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

6. iSchedule, HotSchedules

7. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. PlantSnap Plant Identification, PlantSnap, Inc.

10. Papa's Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Google Maps - GPS Navigation, Google, Inc.

2. Telemundo Deportes - En Vivo, NBCUniversal Media, LLC

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

5. Twisty Arrow!, tastypill

6. Helix Jump, Voodoo

7. Fortnite, Epic Games

8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

10. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. Toca Mystery House, Toca Boca AB

5. Notability, Ginger Labs

6. GoodNotes 4, Time Base Technology Limited

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. LEGO Jurassic World, Warner Bros.

9. Goat Simulator, Coffee Stain Publishing

10. Monument Valley 2, ustwo Games Ltd

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Fortnite, Epic Games

2. Love Balls, Super Tapx

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

4. Helix Jump, Voodoo

5. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

6. Rise Up, Serkan Ozyilmaz

7. Color Road!,Voodoo

8. Tank Stars, Playgendary

9. ARK: Survival Evolved, Studio Wildcard

10. Draw In, Super Tapx

__

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.