The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending June 17, 2018:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Tomb Raider (2018)

2. The Incredibles

3. Game Night (2018)

4. Love, Simon

5. Black Panther (2018)

6. The Greatest Showman

7. Death Wish (2018)

8. I Can Only Imagine

9. Red Sparrow

10. Annihilation

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. The Death of Stalin

2. Journey's End

3. Midnight Sun

4. Flower

5. Lady Bird

6. Call Me By Your Name

7. Darkest Hour

8. Please Stand By

9. Unsane

10. Wind River (2017)

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.