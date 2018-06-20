  1. Home
  2. World

'Yellowstone' boasts Costner, strong Native American co-star

By LYNN ELBER , AP Television Writer,Associated Press
2018/06/20 02:41

This image released by Paramount Network shows, from left, Wes Bentley, Forrie Smith, Luke Peckinpah, Kevin Costner, Dave Annable, Denim Richards and

This image released by Paramount Network shows Luke Grimes, left, and Kelsey Asbille from the series "Yellowstone" premiering Wednesday, June 20. (Kev

LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Yellowstone" has everything a worthwhile Western should, including breathtaking vistas, battles over land and Kevin Costner in the lead role.

There's also something rare in the contemporary Paramount Network series: prominent Native American story lines and roles, including one filled by an actor formidable enough to stand up to Costner and his ranching baron.

Gil Birmingham plays Thomas Rainwater, a tribal chief and casino owner who's ready and able to oppose those whose interests conflict with the well-being of the people he represents.

The 10-part drama series "Yellowstone" debuts Wednesday on the Paramount Network, formerly Spike TV.