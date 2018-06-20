'Yellowstone' boasts Costner, strong Native American co-star

LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Yellowstone" has everything a worthwhile Western should, including breathtaking vistas, battles over land and Kevin Costner in the lead role.

There's also something rare in the contemporary Paramount Network series: prominent Native American story lines and roles, including one filled by an actor formidable enough to stand up to Costner and his ranching baron.

Gil Birmingham plays Thomas Rainwater, a tribal chief and casino owner who's ready and able to oppose those whose interests conflict with the well-being of the people he represents.

The 10-part drama series "Yellowstone" debuts Wednesday on the Paramount Network, formerly Spike TV.