Navy Federal Named “Best-in-Class” Brand for Customer Experience

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 19, 2018--Navy Federal Credit Union has been named as the top “Best-in-Class” Brand in Customer Experience, according to Forrester’s report, The US Customer Experience Index, 2018. Navy Federal ranked No. 1 among 287 brands across 19 industry categories in the 2018 US CX Index™. And for the third consecutive year, Navy Federal ranked No. 1 in Full-Service Banking Category.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180619006230/en/

“Any time a member interacts with Navy Federal, it gives us the opportunity to prove why our team members deserve this award,” said Cutler Dawson, president/CEO of Navy Federal. “Simply put - our team members are remarkable, and they truly understand the important responsibility we have to serve our members. For 85 years, we’ve listened to what our members want, and will continue to provide an exceptional experience.”

The CX Index™ rankings are based on how respondents felt their needs were met and the ease and enjoyability of their experience.

Navy Federal has been continually recognized for its dedication to creating a satisfying work environment and an exceptional customer experience. Earlier this year, Navy Federal celebrated its 8 th year on the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For ® List, ranking 42 nd, the highest in its history. Other notable accolades include being No. 1 in Customer Experience Excellence by KPMG and No. 10 on Forbes’ List of America’s Best Employers.

About Navy Federal Credit Union

Navy Federal Credit Union is the world’s largest credit union with more than $90 billion in assets, 7.8 million members, 319 branches and a workforce of over 17,000 employees worldwide. The credit union serves all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, veterans, civilian and contractor personnel and their families. For additional information about Navy Federal, visit navyfederal.org.

Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Opportunity Employer.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180619006230/en/

CONTACT: Navy Federal Credit Union

Casey Pelfrey, 703-206-4850

Corporate Communications

casey_pelfrey@navyfederal.org

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA VIRGINIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BANKING FINANCE DEFENSE CONTRACTS OTHER DEFENSE

SOURCE: Navy Federal Credit Union

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/19/2018 02:30 PM/DISC: 06/19/2018 02:30 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180619006230/en