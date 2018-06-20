Bahrain's opposition slams case against leading figure

BEIRUT (AP) — A Bahraini opposition group and human rights organizations say the government's case against a leading Shiite opposition figure contains "tampered evidence."

Ebrahim Sarhan, a legal adviser for the defense of Sheikh Ali Salman, secretary-general of Al-Wefaq, said the ruling the court is set to issue Wednesday will be based on testimony from unidentified witnesses and false evidence. Sarhan spoke at a press conference in Beirut.

The punishment could be the death penalty, which has also drawn condemnation from rights groups.

Salman was a central figure in the 2011 Arab Spring uprising against Bahrain's Sunni-led monarchy. He was initially sentenced to four years on charges that included incitement and insulting the Interior Ministry, prompting appeals. In May his sentence was raised to nine years.